Free Texas in World War II webinar Sept. 2

The Texas Historical Commission presents free “Texas in World War II: Leadership,” a digital history webinar featuring experts from state historic sites highlighting four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. on Zoom with free registration or live on the Texas Historical Commission Facebook page. It is open to the general public.

On the 75th Anniversary of the Japanese surrender and the end of World War II, the Texas Historical Commission highlights the leadership of four individuals with ties to Texas who helped bring about victory.

This presentation will highlight four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history.

Experts from THC sites join staff from the Military Sites Program to look at the contributions of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Colonel Oveta Cult Hobby, and Speaker Sam Rayburn.

Learn how destinations like the National Museum of the Pacific War, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site, and the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site can add to your understanding of this important time on our state and nation’s history.

Expert speakers are:

General Michael W. Hagee, President and CEO, National Museum of the Pacific War

John Akers, Site Manager, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site

Stacie Flood, Assistant Site Manager, Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site

Stephen Cure, Military/Oral History Programs Coordinator, Texas Historical Commission

Register online to attend the free webinar. It will also be streamed live on the Texas Historical Commission’s Facebook Page. For more information and all sign-up options visit THC.Texas.gov.