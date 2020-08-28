Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
County proposes 2020-21 budget
Next article
National Preserve lands reopen Sunday under modified operations post-Hurricane Laura 
Time to read
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Free Texas in World War II webinar Sept. 2

Posted in:
Lifestyle
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Public domain photo — Secretary of the Navy James V. Forrestal, left, and Fleet Admiral C.W. Nimitz, USN, Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Pacific Ocean Areas look over final plans for the invasion of Iwo Jima. The conference occurred at a forward area base shortly prior to the assault on Iwo. Photograph released February 25, 1945. Office of War Information Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.
Article Image Alt Text

The Texas Historical Commission presents free “Texas in World War II: Leadership,” a digital history webinar featuring experts from state historic sites highlighting four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. on Zoom with free registration or live on the Texas Historical Commission Facebook page. It is open to the general public.

On the 75th Anniversary of the Japanese surrender and the end of World War II, the Texas Historical Commission highlights the leadership of four individuals with ties to Texas who helped bring about victory.

This presentation will highlight four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history. 

Experts from THC sites join staff from the Military Sites Program to look at the contributions of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Colonel Oveta Cult Hobby, and Speaker Sam Rayburn.

Learn how destinations like the National Museum of the Pacific War, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site, and the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site can add to your understanding of this important time on our state and nation’s history.

Expert speakers are: 

  • General Michael W. Hagee, President and CEO, National Museum of the Pacific War 
  • John Akers, Site Manager, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site 
  • Stacie Flood, Assistant Site Manager, Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site 
  • Stephen Cure, Military/Oral History Programs Coordinator, Texas Historical Commission 

Register online to attend the free webinar. It will also be streamed live on the Texas Historical Commission’s Facebook Page. For more information and all sign-up options visit THC.Texas.gov.

 

  SUBSCRIBE  TO  THE VINDICATOR  

Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2020