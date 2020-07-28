Great names to remember

Here is a list of curious local names found in early editions of The Vindicator, along with a few discovered in other old newspapers, Liberty County records and U.S. Census records, most from the 19th century.

It is impolite, childish and just plain wrong to make fun of anyone’s name, and for that reason let us be absolutely clear that we are not making fun of the souls who once bore the following monickers. Should any readers find humor in them, that is their own fault and probably representative of their own bad characters. More than that, if you, the reader, should so much as crack a smile at any of these names, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.

Minnie B. First

Ezekiel Outhouse

Joe Sixkiller

Harry Skinblade

Solomon Prophet

Rix Horn

Blood Bullock

Adlawyer Baldwin

Adjutant Winters

A. Weed

Vaslin Fruger

Versinoy Rowe

Missouri James

Huldah Jett

Eloby Jones

Famous Limbrick

Rock McGee

Potivant Archie

Conrod Robb

Dicy Waters

Wett Stone

Louisiana Bird

Enoch McCaig

Rev. Osgood Shook

Littlehand McKibbon

Sneed T. Oatman

Ozeo Boudreaux

Linus W. Splawn

Alfonso Shipwash

N. Cozby Snodgrass

If historical curiosities such as this, as devoid of humor as they might be, are of any interest to you, the reader, that is but one of many reasons to consider subscribing to The Vindicator, on the pages of which such relics of local history have been long preserved and where they are now frequently presented again for the public's entertainment and edification.