Great names to remember
Here is a list of curious local names found in early editions of The Vindicator, along with a few discovered in other old newspapers, Liberty County records and U.S. Census records, most from the 19th century.
It is impolite, childish and just plain wrong to make fun of anyone’s name, and for that reason let us be absolutely clear that we are not making fun of the souls who once bore the following monickers. Should any readers find humor in them, that is their own fault and probably representative of their own bad characters. More than that, if you, the reader, should so much as crack a smile at any of these names, you ought to be ashamed of yourself.
- Minnie B. First
- Ezekiel Outhouse
- Joe Sixkiller
- Harry Skinblade
- Solomon Prophet
- Rix Horn
- Blood Bullock
- Adlawyer Baldwin
- Adjutant Winters
- A. Weed
- Vaslin Fruger
- Versinoy Rowe
- Missouri James
- Huldah Jett
- Eloby Jones
- Famous Limbrick
- Rock McGee
- Potivant Archie
- Conrod Robb
- Dicy Waters
- Wett Stone
- Louisiana Bird
- Enoch McCaig
- Rev. Osgood Shook
- Littlehand McKibbon
- Sneed T. Oatman
- Ozeo Boudreaux
- Linus W. Splawn
- Alfonso Shipwash
- N. Cozby Snodgrass
If historical curiosities such as this, as devoid of humor as they might be, are of any interest to you, the reader, that is but one of many reasons to consider subscribing to The Vindicator, on the pages of which such relics of local history have been long preserved and where they are now frequently presented again for the public’s entertainment and edification.
