Liberty Municipal Library open for limited hours

The Liberty Municipal Library is open for limited hours and services. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays for patrons who are 60 or older or patrons with special needs, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all patrons. Computers will not be available until further notice.

The library will continue to offer front door book pickup service with these hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons may call the library at 936-336-8901 to request materials that can be picked up at the library’s front door. The library’s online

The library’s online Story Time Programs available on demand on the library’s Facebook page. A new program is released every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and can be found at Facebook.com/ LibertyMunicipalLibrary.

While visiting the library patrons are highly encouraged to wear face coverings and must maintain social distancing. There will be a limit of 50 people in the library at any one time. Community groups may not use the library for now and large groups of visitors are not allowed.

The library is striving to meet the needs of the community during these difficult times and will increase hours and services as the COVID-19 pandemic moderates. For more information please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-36-8901.