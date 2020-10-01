You’ve seen them around town; the colorful star statues that tell everyone how proud businesses and individuals are to be part of the Dayton community.

Now you can “Tour The Stars” thanks to the work completed on the City of Dayton’s website during the summer by student intern Kaci Martin who is a senior at Dayton High School. She created an interactive map that pinpoints the locations of the painted stars. Now you can jump in the car and, with the help of your smart phone and someone to give directions, find each of them which makes for a delightful outing.

Website: daytontx.org; hover over Community in the top ribbon; then click Discover Dayton; then Our Stars; and then click Visit Our Stars in the left panel to find the list with location and interactive map.

The Dayton Stars are part of a beautification and community pride program through the Dayton Historical Society. The stars not only enhance the scenery around Dayton with their color and creativity but proceeds from their sale are also used for many projects that better the community. Sale information can be found on the same website. Enjoy the tour!