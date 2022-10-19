A new and undoubtedly unique business is coming to Liberty and will be opening its doors to the public in the coming days.

Brother Sun Sister Moon is a new metaphysical and alternative healing store owned and operated by Michele Williamson, who grew up in the area and recently moved back after over 30 years.

The store will carry various items geared towards the art of healing energy for greater peace, including minerals, crystals, candles, essential oils, apothecary products, teas and herbs.

Williamson is currently building a bed-and-breakfast healing resort in Hardin on her family land.

“We’re going to have more cabins on the property, gardens, and a chapel so people can come and stay. I am trying to build a holistic healing resort out here,” said Williamson.

Brother Sun Sister Moon is the retail side of the business, where items will be sold that are related to holistic healing, including products for what Williamson describes as energy work,

“Everything holds a vibrational frequency. Everything in the entire universe holds a vibrational frequency.”

Williamson continues, “You want to find the tools that help you raise your vibration. That could mean crystals, minerals, and holding those. People meditate, which is the same thing as praying. Then drink teas and herbs to help internally. If you can clear things out and equalize negativity, wouldn’t we all be a little happier?”

The store will also have a section devoted to the old remedies used by previous generations, such as tinctures, salves and other handmade products not found in traditional retail stores.

Along with those items, the store will carry such things as smudging sticks, bells, aromatherapy, windchimes, dreamcatchers, salts and art prints. There will also be a healing service in the store featuring a form of Japanese energy healing called Reiki, as well as tuning fork healing and red light therapy.

The store is located at 1804 Grand Ave. in Liberty, in a building that formerly housed a local State Farm agency. The location is well known for the beautiful bluebonnets that seasonally grow there each year.

Williamson intends to keep the bluebonnet tradition but has added an artistic touch with a sidewalk leading into the store painted like the yellow-brick road from The Wizard of Oz.

“We help you find your magic,” said Williamson. “What could be more magical than The Yellow Brick Road?”

Brother Sun Sister Moon will open on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, and Williamson will be there giving away goodies and prizes to shoppers on opening day.