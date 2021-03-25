FLNB Holds Annual shareholder meeting

On Thursday, March 19, First Liberty Bancshares held its annual shareholders meeting at First Liberty National Bank in Liberty, TX. The meeting was held in virtual format due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“First Liberty Bancshares had a financially successful year despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic and a compressing interest margin for community banks,” stated Charles McGuire, Chairman.

The shareholders elected the following to serve as directors for the 2021 term:

Lisa H Fleetwood

Guy L Harris

Matthew G. Harris

Paul J. Henry

Joan G. Jeffrey

Charles L. McGuire

D. Mayes Middleton, II

Edgar R. Norwood

Edward B. Pickett

Charles R. Wiggins

Kelly D. Stretcher

“Today’s meeting was very positive and encouraging,” remarked Kelly D. Stretcher, President. He also announced the following officer promotions for First Liberty National Bank:

• Troy Bernhardt to Senior Vice President—Market President Mont Belvieu/Baytown

• Keri Elliott to Vice President— Human Resource Director

• Brandi Bertman—Banking Officer

• Brandy Haggard—Banking Officer

“First Liberty National Bank’s capital position remains strong, allowing the bank to be a leader in small business and mortgage lending within its markets,” said Chairman McGuire.

The bank, which was founded in 1913, is known in its markets for personal service, as well as offering a wide array of banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment services. FLNB’s headquarters is located at 1900 Sam Houston St, Liberty. Branches are in Dayton, Huffman, Hardin, China, and a new location is under construction in Mont Belvieu. To learn more about First Liberty National Bank, visit www.flnb.com.