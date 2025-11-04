Dream Furniture steps up for LCSO employee

LIBERTY— Small-town communities are no strangers to lending a hand when needed, and two local business owners recently proved just that.

Dream Furniture owners Sandro and Sandra Garcia recently donated an electric recliner to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office employee after learning that the employee had lost strength due to an illness they had been battling for over a year.

Once LCSO employees learned about the need for their coworker, they took up a collection. During that time, one employee visited Dream Furniture in Liberty and spoke with Sandra to explain the reasoning behind the purchase.

The Garcia family decided they wanted to help and donated a recliner to the employee, going above and beyond by personally delivering and setting up the chair, according to a press release from LCSO.

“On behalf of Sheriff Bobby Rader and the entire Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our sincere gratitude to Sandro and Sandra Garcia and everyone at Dream Furniture for their generosity and compassion. Their kindness is a shining example of community spirit and support for those in need,” the release stated.

Dream Furniture is locally owned and operated by the Garcia family, with three locations: 820 Main St., Liberty, Suite A; 2212 N. Main St., Liberty; and 508 N. Winfree St., Dayton.

