Crawley named to prestigious “AA Club”

LIBERTY– Texas licenses nearly 11,000 water and wastewater operators across the state, and of those, only a small percentage hold both, and that list includes the city of Liberty’s Russell Crawley.

Crawley serves as the city’s wastewater superintendent, and recently, he was given a distinct honor when he was inducted into the Texas Water Utilities Association’s “AA Club.”

The club, formed in 1920, has only 320 members living, according to Crawley, who spoke at the Tuesday, Oct. 14, meeting of Liberty City Council.

“I just want to take a moment to thank you all for recognizing me for being inducted into the AA Club. It’s truly an honor to represent the city of Liberty in this way,” Crawley told council and the community members in attendance.

Crawley is only the 528th individual to receive the honorary distinction, which he received at the TWUA annual convention in Waco last month

Mayor John Hebert invited Crawley to address council, as he wanted to celebrate the achievement, hoping to build on the success across the city’s staff.

“That’s my goal to have a city full of employees like you,” Hebert said.

Crawley thanked all of the city staff who helped make the opportunity possible, citing several employees, including his supervisor, Mark Reed, as well as Assistant City Manager Naomi Herrington, for finding the funding to allow him the chance.

“This recognition means a lot — not just to me, but to everyone who works hard every day behind the scenes to make Liberty a great place to live and work,” Crawley said.

He also thanked his wife, family and Allen Owens for supporting him.