Trinity Valley Chamber in search of logo

Recently, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce rebranded to the Trinity Valley Chamber of Commerce and are now searching for a logo to match.

The chamber is now accepting logo and color scheme submissions to reflect the new name and expanded reach of the organization, with a prize for the winner.

“We’re really hoping that some local artists will be interested,” said President/CEO Sean Stockard, adding he hopes high school students also make submissions.

The process will be the same as the name change, with a small committee narrowing down submissions to the top three to five. All chamber members will then have the opportunity to vote, and the submission with the highest number of votes will win.

The artist behind the winning submission will receive a $150 VISA gift card and an invite to the reception announcing the logo change.

At the reception, the artist will have the opportunity to share their inspiration and creative process in creating the logo.

Stockard said the chamber hopes to have the reception at the end of July or early August to announce the logo and color scheme.

Stockard also said changes are underway to align with the new name. Email addresses have been updated to @trinityvalleycc.com, and the team is working towards changing the website address and Facebook account.

Stockard wished to extend special thanks to Jelly IT in Dayton for their assistance throughout the process.

Anyone and everyone are welcome to make a submission, and the deadline is Monday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

To enter a submission, visit https://business.daytontxchamber.com/events or visit the chamber’s Facebook page at Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

For questions about the process, call the chamber at its Dayton office at 936-257-2393 or the Liberty office at 936-334-7317.

The Liberty office is at City Hall at 1829 Sam Houston St. and the Dayton office is at City Hall at 117 Cook St.