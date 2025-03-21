Anahuac teens found in Louisiana

UPDATE: THE GIRLS HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ARE SAFE. We will update details in this week's edition of The Progress.

ANAHUAC – A pair of Anahuac High School students are missing as law enforcement seeks help locating them.

Missing are Gracin Janelle Dequeant, 16, and Sofia Hebert, 16, who was last seen leaving Anahuac High School Thursday, March 20 at 11:50 a.m. in a silver 2010-12 Nissan Altima, driven by what appeared to be an adult male.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle has front-end damage and yellow construction lights in the front window.

According to the sheriff's office, neither girl appeared to be under any duress when they left the campus.

Dequeant is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, black skirt and an Anahuac High School letterman jacket.

Hebert is described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, skirt and leggings.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 409-267-2500.