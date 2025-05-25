Plane crash near Hankamer claims two lives

HANKAMER– A plane crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a La Porte man and his grandson, and now investigators are working to piece the events together.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified around 10:37 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, of a possible downed aircraft in the area of FM 1724 on the south side of I-10.

The plane, a red and white low-wing “Commander,” was occupied by the La Porte man, identified as Larry Motte, and his juvenile grandson from Austin.

Information from the CCSO reveals that the aircraft last transmitted data several hours earlier in the day, around 4:57 p.m.

A large-scale search that included the CCSO, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety and the United States Coast Guard was conducted near the area.

Searchers utilized drones, helicopters, and crews on the ground until they located the wreckage early on Sunday morning.

The investigation has been handed off to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The CCSO is asking the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers while thanking all who worked to locate the downed aircraft.