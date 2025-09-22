Constable plants garden for the community

RAYWOOD— Planted with care for the community, residents in Raywood and the surrounding community will soon have the opportunity to harvest fresh vegetables and herbs from a community garden.

Liberty County Constable Precinct 2 John Tucker recently built a 7,050 square-foot community garden as his way of giving back to the community.

“I think a lot of elected officials forget why they were elected,” Tucker said. “It’s the community that elects you, so if you got something that you can give to the community, why not?”

Avoiding pesticides altogether, Tucker planted a variety of fall vegetables, including collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, broccoli, cauliflower, green onions, radishes and more.

He also planted basil, thyme, and other herbs and spices, and he hasn’t finished planting. Tucker also looks forward to the spring garden.

“The fall garden, you’re limited on vegetables that you can do, but the spring garden, that’s when you get all your peppers and all the good stuff that everybody wants,” Tucker said.

Tucker shared plans for the garden, saying he wants to add a walking path through the middle of the rows and two benches in the center of the garden.

He also hopes to add a couple of bee hives to help pollinate the garden, but to harvest fresh honey for the community.

Tucker, with some help from Chris and Brianna Dryer of Outcast Towing, planted the entire garden.

“My wife and I were always big into gardening,” Tucker said, explaining why a garden was the best route for him to give back.

Tucker added that the duo operates two large gardens year-round, and they grow their own livestock to feed their family. He even used to work with bees.

“I wanted to show the community that I’m more than just policing, that I bring more to the table,” Tucker said. “This community has been amazing to me. I’m hoping that they’ll appreciate the work that I’ve put into this.”

Tucker shared that his office is registered for community service, so if anyone needs to collect hours, they can work on the garden or general landscaping maintenance.

“If you need something for your family, please come out and get something,” Tucker said.

The garden should be ready for harvest in about 45 days.

If interested in seeing what the garden has to offer, it is just outside of the office at 3556 FM 160, Raywood.