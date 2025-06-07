Elks to mark Flag Day with celebration

LIBERTY— To recognize and honor the origin and evolution of the American Flag, the Elks Lodge is rolling out the stars and stripes at its annual Flag Day celebration.

The Liberty Elks Lodge No. 2019 Flag Day celebration will be on Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m.

“I am so excited for this event. This is one of my favorite traditions the Elks do every year,” said Miranda Hulvey, lodge treasurer. “Just seeing the veterans carry the flags and the history that is behind each one is so meaningful, the ceremony will for sure move you.”

Flag Day has been a cherished tradition for the lodge since 1907, honoring the history and evolution of the American Flag.

Each year, veterans join the lodge to present the variations of the American Flag and share stories of how the flag has evolved over the years.

June 14 marks the anniversary of the day the first American Flag was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777. The original flag included 13 red and white stripes and 13 white stars, symbolizing the original 13 colonies.

In 1911, it became a standard for lodges across the U.S. to celebrate the day. This was long before it became a nationally recognized holiday, which was in 1949 when President Harry Truman signed the designation of Flag Day into law.

The lodge is located at 650 Wallisville Road, Liberty. If attending, please use the back hall entrance.