Liberty County Jail at risk of closure

LIBERTY— The Liberty County Jail has been thrust into the spotlight of late after a recent riot and fire, but now it is at risk of being closed due to violations.

According to a press release, the county was served with a Second Amended Remedial Order addressing non-compliance issues and ceasing all operations. The order is forcing the county to make arrangements to relocate all inmates at this time in an effort to make needed repairs.

“Liberty County takes this issue seriously and will work closely with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the community moving forward,” a statement from the county attorney’s office reads.

The Liberty County Commissioners Court held a special meeting earlier in the day, preparing for potential litigation with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“This is simply us being prepared,” First Assistant County Attorney Kathrine McCarty said.

The commissioners passed a motion to use Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta, LLP, for potential future litigation with the TCJS.

By day’s end, the order was received, and the county has 15 days to bring the jail into compliance.

This year, TCJS sent two non-compliance notices to the county, one in January and the second in March.

The January inspection details non-compliance primarily related to the overpopulation of inmates and a lack of general maintenance.

The March inspection revealed how an inmate was able to escape on Feb. 9, which was due to various doors not able to lock.

Additionally, the escaped inmate was placed in visitation rather than a holding cell after being detained.

“The Liberty County Commissioners Court absolutely wants to take steps to correct those inefficiencies as soon as possible so we can run a facility that is safe for not only inmates but for our community,” McCarty said.

To read the exact non-compliance citations, visit https://www.tcjs.state.tx.us/non-compliant-jails/.