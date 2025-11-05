Liberty County voters rubber-stamp state amendments

LIBERTY– Tuesday was a big day across the state, as 17 amendments were passed by Texas voters, including the majority of Liberty County voters.

Those amendments focused on tax cuts, including larger homestead extensions for all homeowners, as well as seniors.

All 17 amendments to the state constitution were ratified across the state, and locally, the closest of those was Proposition 4, which focused on using revenue to bolster the Texas Water Fund.

Voter turnout was lower than usual, which is not surprising, considering it was an off-year election with no major races on the ballot either statewide or locally.

The only vote of real significance at the local level was the approval of alcohol sales in Precinct 5, which was previously dry.

Voters approved the proposition, “The legal sale of malt beverages and wine for off-premise consumption in the Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5,” by a significant majority, with 67.9% of voters giving their approval.

Several municipal utility and management districts were on the ballot, with only a handful of people deciding on those contests.

For complete election totals and more information on elections, visit votelibertycounty.com.