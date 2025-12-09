Local candidates file for place on primary ballot

LIBERTY– Monday, Dec. 8, brought with it the deadline for candidates to officially place their names on the ballot in several county races, with only three incumbents at the countywide level avoiding competition.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, County Court-at-Law Place 1 Judge Tommy Chambers and County Clerk Lee Chambers all avoided challengers in the March 2026 Republican Party Primary.

That was not the case across the board, as there were a number of surprises ahead of the deadline.

The most notable came on Monday afternoon, when it was announced that the 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain had a challenger in local attorney Josh Fitzgerald. That contest will encompass voters in Liberty and Chambers counties.

Another surprise came in the race for County Treasurer, as incumbent Kim Harris, who has served in that role since 2006. Jackie Johnson is challenging her on the GOP ballot.

The race for the 75th State District Court Judge seat will feature four candidates vying for the spot formerly held by Mark Morefield. In his absence, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Michelle Merendino to fill the unexpired term.

Merendino is being challenged by three well-known local attorneys: Zack Zbranek, James Chandler, and David Glenn Williams.

The race for retiring District Clerk Delia Sellers' office will have only one candidate, with Dolores Wiley vying to be the successor.

There are two crowded races for County Commissioner on the ballot, with incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur vying for a fourth term. He will face a bevy of opposition from Jacob Mullins, Layne Couch, Richard Himburg, and longtime Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Wade Brown.

In Precinct 4, it will be a three-way race, with incumbent Gerald Kolarik running for his first full term. He was appointed to fill a vacancy created by the death of longtime commissioner Leon Wilson.

Kolarik will face two well-known residents, Brant Elliott and current Dayton City Councilman John Headrick.

All six justice of the peace offices are on the ballot, but four of those will be uncontested, with incumbents in Precincts 1, 3, 4 and 6 facing no opposition. On the other hand, you will have two loaded fields in the 2 and 5 races.

In the race for Precinct 2, first-term incumbent Jimmy Belt will face two challengers in Briana Dryer and Robert Adams.

In the race for Precinct 5, four candidates are vying to replace Brown. Contending are Bryant Kutra, Joseph McNally, Joseph Williams and James Gardiner.

Finally, three candidates will vie to fill the seat of Liberty County Republican Party Chair, a race rarely contested. Current officeholder Wes Thomas will face Daisetta City Councilman Ryan Taylor and former County Judge Craig McNair.

On the Democratic Party side of the ballot, only incumbent party chair Michael Mark filed for a place on the local ballot.

We will have more on candidates for state and federal offices.