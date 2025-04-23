'A great day to be a Bronco'

DAYTON— It was a night of celebration as school trustees named a lifelong Bronco as the new superintendent of Dayton Independent School District.

Travis Young, Ed.D., has defined what it means to bleed purple as a student, teacher, coach, administrator, parent and now superintendent.

"I want to express my deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve...in Dayton Independent School District," Young said. "I am committed to delivering my best efforts every day."

He was named the lone finalist on Tuesday, April 22 at a school board meeting following the retirement of Jessica Johnson, Ed.D., in December.

"I am deeply proud of Dr. Young. Having known him all his life and having taught him math in 8th grade, witnessing his growth over the years has truly been a joy. He will serve our children, staff, and community with unwavering professionalism, wisdom, grace, and a genuine heart," Johnson said. "Travis is a true Bronco at his core and will be passionately dedicated and wholeheartedly committed to Dayton ISD. God bless you, Dr. Young! I sincerely wish him and the district nothing but the very best and continued success."

At the board meeting, Young thanked Johnson for her mentorship and leadership throughout his administrative career.

Young has served in numerous roles in DISD, first starting his career as a teacher and coach, then assistant principal, associate principal, principal, executive director of student services and executive director of student services. Young was serving as assistant superintendent of student services when he earned the title of superintendent.

"With 23 years of dedicated service to Dayton ISD, Dr. Young is a proud Dayton graduate whose deep roots in our community and commitment to student success make him the right choice to lead our district forward," Board President Chris Shumaker said.

"To the school board, I sincerely thank each of you for the thorough and thoughtful process that led to this appointment, ensuring that I am well prepared to serve in this role," Young said at the meeting.

Young graduated from Dayton High School in 1996 where he went on to make history as the first Dayton graduate to serve as student, athlete, teacher, coach, and principal at his alma mater. He made history again by becoming the first person of color to serve as superintendent of DISD.

After high school, he received his bachelor's in communication at Stephen F. Austin State University, his master's in educational administration at Prairie View A&M University and his doctorate at Lamar University.

Young has won numerous awards throughout his career, including the Rookie Teacher of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Region IV Principal of the Year, The Vindicator Readers' Choice Principal of the Year, HEB Excellence in Education Principal of the Year Finalist, Dayton Chamber Ambassador of the Year and earned several Texas Education Agency distinctions as high school principal and central office administrator.

With a passion for education, Young has implemented various programs to benefit DISD students, including the Aspiring Leadership Academy, a grow your own leadership model; Elementary UIL Academic meet; and Career and Technical Education cords for graduating seniors.

"We can not control where students are from, but we can make a huge impact on where they would like to go in life," Young said in a press release.

Early in his career, Young created a memorial scholarship in honor of his late father, Joe Young.

As principal, Young maintained state academic standards throughout his tenure, including several distinctions from the Texas Education Agency; awarded the top 10 most improved schools in the Houston area from Children At-Risk; and initiated the senior parade walk, an event where seniors walk the halls of their elementary and middle school campuses to motivate future graduates.

In his spare time, Dr. Young is an active member of several community organizations, including Dayton Rotary and Liberty County Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

Young is the proud husband of Atina Young, Ed.D., and is the father to Caeden, senior at Dayton High School and Kailee, student at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School.

"To my wife...your support is sincerely appreciated. I love you," Young said.

Addressing his two children, Young said, "You had to live every day under a spotlight. Thank you for your understanding and support. I love both of you."

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period after naming the lone finalist before the superintendent can be officially named and the employment contract can be approved, according to a press release from Johnson.

"I am blessed and honored to be selected as the lone finalist for superintendent in Dayton ISD. Dayton ISD has held a special place in my heart since I was a student," Young said. "I look forward to continuing working alongside our community to make a positive impact on our students, staff, and school community, where it is truly a great day to be a Bronco!"