Pharmacist finds new calling in classroom

LIBERTY— A former pharmacist has found a new calling, entering her fourth year in the classroom, Gradee Davis has transitioned from her former career into a true professional in education.

With innovative classroom practices inspiring students to earn healthcare certifications and begin their careers early, Davis recently received the Teacher of the Year award for Region 5.

“Every teacher out there works so hard, and everyone deserves it,” Davis said. “The students calling me and telling me that they appreciate everything I do...that means the world, but to see my peers as teachers recognize that what we’re doing is a positive thing, I can’t even put it into words what it means.”

Davis got her start just a few years ago, now entering her fourth year of teaching at Liberty High School. Previously, she worked as a pharmacist, opening a pharmacy at Liberty’s Brookshire Brothers in 2009.

Davis credits God with her career transition, saying, “This is where He wants me.”

“There aren’t many people who would leave their career as a pharmacist to give back to a community,” Superintendent Dusty McGee said. “Her energy, compassion, and innovative spirit have made a lasting impact on our school community.”

Last year, Davis’s students hosted a Teddy Bear Clinic, where San Jacinto Elementary students brought stuffed animals to the “clinic” for a check-up, funded by HOSA - Future Health Professionals.

Davis explained that the event was held to help younger children familiarize themselves with a clinical setting in a fun way.

The clinic featured an X-ray machine, EKG machine, height and weight scales, and stations for eyes and ears.

“They loved it. We loved it,” Davis said. “It was super fun.”

Additionally, Davis organized Phlebotomy Night events for her students to obtain 30 blood draws each, a requirement for their end-of-year certification.

Davis said she plans to host both events this school year and hopes to organize fundraisers for the students to participate in activities for the nursing homes.

“She has built a Health Science Program from the ground up where multiple students have received instructional based certifications under her leadership and been workforce ready when they graduated,” McGee said.

As a health sciences teacher at LHS, Davis teaches Principles of Health Science, Medical Terminology, Anatomy, and Health Science Theory. All her classes will be dual-credit this year due to a partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

“I am strict. My classes are hard and everybody knows it, but they still love it,” Davis said. “That means a lot.”

In her Health Science Theory class, students begin to delve into the actual practice, earning certifications as EKG technicians and phlebotomy technicians.

As seniors, if they choose to pursue a career in healthcare, they enter the Practicum course, where they can gain real-world experience.

In Practicum, students spend the first semester in the classroom and the second semester in clinical settings, visiting nursing homes, hospitals, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices. They also have the opportunity to ride ambulances alongside EMTs.

Through the Practicum course, students can become certified patient care technicians or certified pharmacy technicians.

After the course and required clinical hours, students take the end-of-year exam to earn their certifications, and Davis noted she was very proud of the success rate.

Davis said the relationships she has built with healthcare providers in the community have helped her students, adding that it is easier for graduates to begin work at clinics. Many providers volunteer to have blood drawn on Phlebotomy Night.

Davis said she is very thankful for the opportunity to teach at Liberty and thanked her students for their hard work and the community for its support.

“Being named Region 5 Teacher of the Year is not only a testament to Mrs. Davis’s unwavering commitment to students, but also the passion, creativity, and excellence she brings to our District every single day,” McGee said. “We are honored to celebrate this well-earned achievement with her, which is so richly deserved.”

Davis is one of 20 finalists being considered for the Texas Teacher of the Year award.