Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Resources Ahead Of Tropical Weather Threat

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of tropical weather expected to impact Southeast and East Texas in the next several days. “Texas is prepared to provide all necessary resources to support local officials as a severe storm system moves along the Gulf Coast towards East and Southeast Texas and the Texas Coast,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans are urged to take all necessary precautions for potential tropical weather, including monitoring forecasts and road conditions and having an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The State of Texas will continue to closely monitor weather conditions to protect our communities.” The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical weather system moving across the northeastern Gulf coast over the next few days. This system could present a heavy rain threat for Southeast and East Texas and a rip current threat for the Texas Coast. It should be monitored closely in the coming days for any changes or increased threats. Texans are urged to pay attention to local forecast information. At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local tropical weather response operations: Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments

Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

High profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring This proactive preparedness measure comes as TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council agencies continue to support local response and recovery efforts following flooding across the state. Texans are reminded to stay informed, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and build an emergency supply kit. Texans can find tropical weather safety information online at TexasReady.gov. Beach safety tips are available through weather.gov and rip current safety tips can be found at noaa.gov. All hazards preparedness tips can be located at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.