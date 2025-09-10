Annual prayer gathering takes on new look

LIBERTY—Organizers are working tirelessly to prepare for the Sixth Annual Prayer Rally, formerly a march, and while it will include just as much worship, it will look a little different.

The Sixth Annual Prayer Rally, as always, is set for the first Saturday in October at noon, landing on Oct. 4 this year, but the event will be a rally rather than a march through Downtown Liberty as seen in previous years.

“We want everyone to be there, so we are encouraging people- bring your blankets, bring your lawn chairs, bring your golf carts,” Jane Delaney said. “It’s going to be such a fabulous opportunity to fellowship, to worship, to hear singing, to participate.”

Delaney is encouraging the community from every corner to come out and be a part of the event this year, as it has continued to grow each year.

Multiple pastors from various denominations will be speaking, sharing scripture and words to live by.

Delaney said the prayer focus is 2 Chronicles 7:14, as it is every year.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray. Seek my face, turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven. I will forgive their sin, and I will heal their land,” Delaney said, reciting the Scripture.

This year’s event will once again feature music from Karla Burris and Appointed by Grace, as well as music by the Liberty High School choir and other talents.

Churches across the county are encouraged to inform their congregations about the event in every service leading up to￼ the event, and those who have signs from previous years are encouraged to display them to share the event.

Organizers want to invite everyone interested in lifting the community through prayer, especially local youth, as there will be a youth program during the event.

“We want to see kids that are all in, on fire, followers of Jesus going out and being alive in this world,” said Larry MacNeil, youth group leader for North Main Baptist Church and for the event.

The program will be heavily centered on a Gospel presentation with praise and worship, including music, and possibly an altar call.

MacNeil referenced Matthew 5, the Sermon on the Mount, saying, “My desire for these kids is to shine their light on this dark world...to be that example in this community.”

MacNeil invites anyone interested in participating in the youth program. The youth group will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at NMB Church, 4709 N. Main St., Liberty.

MacNeil encourages young musicians, youth pastors, and any young person wanting to worship to come out to the meeting.

For those interested in getting involved, the next meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. at New Work Family Worship Center, 2512 Grand Ave., Liberty.

The event will be in Downtown Liberty at the Vera Faye Daniel Pavilion on Sam Houston Street.

The event is not political, and organizers ask that attendees refrain from wearing political attire.

Anyone who would like a sign to advertise the event can swing by 1939 Trinity St., across from the courthouse.

For more questions, contact Jane Delaney at 713-248-9204 or adelaney3@comcast.net; Dede Taylor at 936-334-6043 or orddtalr127@gmail.com; or Pastor Finney at 832-275-6026 or georgefinney@gmail.com.