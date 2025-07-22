Body found in Trinity River

CLEVELAND— A body was found in the Trinity River yesterday, and investigators are asking for any details that may help with the investigation.

On July 21 at about 9 a.m., the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found a body floating in the river near Romayor after a witness called in.

The man was identified as Gary Don Ward, 57, and was found near CR 2150, just north of FM 787.

Due to the remote location and difficult terrain, LCSO was only able to access the body by boat, according to a press release.

LCSO launched a Liberty County boat, and the Tarkington Fire Department aided with recovery using their boat.

Once brought to shore, investigators confirmed the body was Ward, and preliminary observations suggested he was in the water for several days, according to the release.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Cody Parrish ordered the body be transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

LCSO investigators plan to attend, and the autopsy is scheduled for later this week, according to the release.

“Currently, the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ward’s presence in the river and the causeof death remain unknown,” LCSO Capt. David Meyers said. “The investigation is ongoing and will be guided by the findings of the autopsy.”

Anyone with information regarding Ward, particularly those who may have seen him in recent days or are familiar with his activities prior to the incident, is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigation Division.