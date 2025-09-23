LIBERTY— The TVE Fair and Rodeo is just around the corner, kicking off with the popular wine tasting event, this year celebrating its 10th anniversary with “Cheers to 10 Years.”

The 10th Annual TVE Wine Tasting will be on Friday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m., with 14 different wines to choose from.

“We have a wide variety of wines appealing to all levels of wine drinkers, including reds, whites, sparkling, fruity and spicy,” said committee Chair Marilyn Kittrell. “Non-wine drinkers are often surprised when they find one or two they fall in love with.”

From local to international origins, the various wines will offer something for everyone.

For example, the wine tasting will offer “Summer Solstice” from Frascone Winery in Anahuac. The mead is made from honey and features notes of cinnamon, pecan, and caramel, offering a perfect flavor as fall draws near.

“It’s grown every year. We appreciate the support and hope to continue growing and raising money for TVE scholarships,” Kittrell said.

Jim and Sandra Sterling shared a bit about the origins of the wine tasting, saying it got its start when James Bricker asked if they would be interested in organizing one.

The couple had previously organized wine tastings for various organizations around the community, including the Rotary Club and Trivium Club of Liberty.

Jim said the community room had just been built, and Sandra said the tasting had brought in a new crowd of people who wouldn’t typically attend the TVE Fair and Rodeo.

The Sterlings said the first tasting brought in about $2-3,000 in its first year, and last year’s tasting brought in about $6-8,000, with about 12 wines at both.

Sandra said the tasting is an opportunity for the younger crowd to learn about various wines while socializing with one another.

Sandra said she loves being a pourer because she gets to teach people about the various wines, sharing its origins, ingredients, and what foods pair best.

This year, a silent auction will be held. Items include a wine tasting from Yepez Winery in Baytown, a wine tasting from Frascone, a wine pairing dinner from Randel and Karen Arnold, a duck hunt for two with breakfast from Natural Field Services, a beach house rental from Mike and Marilyn Kittrell, a hog hunt for two from Leon Wilson, and a month of dog training from Two Brothers Sporting Dogs.

Event sponsors are Linda Rusk and JoAnn Whitaker.

This year, each table of wines will have sponsors, including Baret Stephenson of the Texas Farm Bureau, First Liberty Title, Jelly IT, Bear Plumbing and Woods Automotive.

The wine tasting will be at the TVE Community Room, 321 FM 563, Liberty.

Tickets are available for purchase online at TVEfair.com or from any committee member.

For questions or to purchase tickets, contact Kittrell at 214-412-7303 or Kathleen D. at 936-402-0333.