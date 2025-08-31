Cleveland PD arrests suspects in arson case

CLEVELAND – An investigation into a suspicious fire at a local business in July has now yielded a pair of arrests as investigators seek to shed light on the situation.

The Cleveland Police Department launched an investigation into a fire that occurred on Friday, July 11, at Anytime Septic Solutions, located on 2301 N. Washington Avenue.

While reviewing video surveillance footage, it was discovered that the fire had been intentionally started, as an unknown individual was seen igniting the flames.

The arson resulted in approximately $500,000 in damage to the company vehicles at Anytime Septic Solutions.

CPD Detectives John Shaver and Kevin Cooke led the initial investigation into the arson. The two officers launched the investigation by collecting and reviewing evidence from the scene.

Investigators then began receiving numerous tips regarding the arson, as it had been posted on social media sites. They followed up on the tips, which led them to various locations throughout the Houston and South Texas area.

Their diligence resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Hunter Ray Eakin, 22, of Liberty and Michael Manna Craddick, 36, of Cleveland. Eakin was arrested on Aug. 3 and Craddick was apprehended on Aug. 22.

Both suspects have been charged with arson, which is a second degree felony and is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

At the time of the arson, it was discovered that Eakin was unemployed, while Craddick was an employee at Texas Septic Solutions.

Detectives are urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to further charges or arrests, as the investigation is still ongoing.