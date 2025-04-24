Convicted felon at large after leaving courthouse

LIBERTY— A man convicted of a felony offense remains at large after he failed to return to court during his trial.

On Wednesday, April 23, Allen Joe Fregia, Sr., was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense, in the 75th District Court under visiting Judge Kaycee Jones.

Fregia appeared for jury selection and did not return to court. By state law, once a jury is selected, the trial may proceed even with the defendant absent.

The jury heard testimony from the arresting officer, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Katrena Johnston, Deputy Damon Collier and a DPS chemist.

After a brief deliberation, the jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict, according to a press release from the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 1, 2024, at about 1 a.m., Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Katrena Johnston responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway of CR 158 in Ames.

Johnston identified the driver as Debra Ann Watts and the passenger as Fregia. Both had active arrest warrants and were taken into custody.

During a search, Johnston observed Fregia had clenched fist, and when instructed to open his hand, a paper towel fell to the ground. Fregia said there was “dope” inside the paper towel, according to the release.

Johnston identified a “crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine,” according to the release.

Searching the vehicle, Johnston found additional controlled substances.

The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, weighing in at 1.77 grams.

Both Watts and Fregia were charged with possession, with Watts opting for a plea agreement and Fregia going to trial.

Fregia remains a fugitive. The DA Office asks if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.