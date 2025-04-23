District Attorney statement on Whitmire Indictment

As District Attorney, I will not tolerate violent criminals or corrupt public officials. I am committed to pursuing justice without fear or favor, and I will use every tool at my disposal to hold individuals accountable, no matter their position.

Public officials must be held to a higher standard. When they betray the trust placed in them by the community, they damage not only their own integrity but also the public's confidence in our system as a whole. I refuse to stand by or be complicit in any "good old boy" system, and by now, that should be clear.

I am not just the District Attorney; I am also a citizen of Liberty County. Like every resident of this community, I expect honesty, transparency, and integrity from those in positions of power. We all deserve better, and I will continue fighting to ensure we get it.

- Jennifer Bergman