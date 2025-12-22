Hardin area dispute ends in shooting

HARDIN– Over the weekend, a dispute between family members resulted in gunshots and two men being transported to area hospitals.

The incident occurred off CR 2095 early Saturday, Dec. 20, when a woman and the father of her children, Tyrell Triplett, 28, were having a dispute, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

The information further stated that several other family members were present, including children, and that Arthur Adams, 25, responded to the property in an effort to deescalate the situation.

As the family attempted to quell the situation, a male family member produced a handgun, at which time Triplett moved toward a vehicle and reached inside, according to investigators.

At that time, Adams backed away, as he was unsure what Triplett was reaching for inside the vehicle.

Soon after, gunshots rang out, and Triplett is said to have sustained wounds to his shoulder and side, while Adams's hand was wounded.

A release from the LCSO said that Adams was unable to clearly observe who fired the gunshots, and that the "incident occurred rapidly."

During the investigation, LCSO detained Kenyan Hunt of Liberty, and he was taken into custody on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both Adams and Triplett were transported to area hospitals at the time, with Triplett airlifted in stable, but critical condition.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim's vehicle was secured and transported to their office, and a search warrant would be obtained to collect additional evidence.