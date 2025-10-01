Joint narcotics investigation ends in felony arrest

LIBERTY– A joint narcotics investigation between the Liberty County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the Liberty Police Department had ended in the arrest of a local woman.

That investigation, spanning several months, ended recently with the arrest of Shonda Fay Tullous, 38, on a parole violation and a subsequent charge of possession of a controlled substance, an amount greater than four grams, but less than 200.

The arrest comes after investigators began looking into the sale of methamphetamines at a residence in the 100 block of CR 158 in Liberty, and a tip that Tullos was selling the illegal narcotics from the address.

According to information for Precinct 4 Constable Robby Thornton, as the investigation progressed, quantities of methamphetamine were seized, and Investigators established sufficient probable cause to support an arrest warrant.

A felony warrant was issued by Liberty County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn.

Tullous was on parole at the time of her arrest, and investigators worked with the Dayton office of Texas Pardon and Paroles, which issued an arrest warrant for parole violations.

On Monday, Sept. 29, the Dayton Police Department assisted and arrested Tullous at the parole office. She is being held at the Liberty County Jail.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, Precinct 4 Investigators served Tullos with the felony arrest warrant obtained from Wilburn, and she was booked on the additional charge.

Thornton encourages anyone with information regarding narcotics trafficking to contact law enforcement or the Precinct 4 Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing Robby Thornton at robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. Information given will remain confidential.