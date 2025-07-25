LCSO hosting National Night Out gathering

LIBERTY— The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to come out and have a night of fun and community spirit at National Night Out.

This exciting event will be held at the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., for residents and law enforcement to build stronger connections within the community.

"Building strong relationships with our community is at the heart of what we do," Sheriff Bobby Rader said.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity to meet our law enforcement personnel, ask them questions, and learn more about their roles and the services they provide to our community.

Rader and his team can't wait to meet people and build relationships with the community. The LCSO will provide games for kids of all ages, free handouts, junior deputy badge stickers, and snacks and drinks for everyone.

"We're proud to take part in National Night Out, and we look forward to seeing families from all across Liberty County come together for a fun and meaningful evening," said Sheriff Bobby Rader, adding that LCSO is looking forward to seeing you at National Night Out.

National Night Out was started in the 1980s as a way for law enforcement and community heroes to introduce themselves and allow people to ask questions and receive answers.

The event will be at the sheriff's office at 5346 Texas 146 N., Liberty.

For questions or more information, call 936-336-4500.