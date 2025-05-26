Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
LCSO seeking information on missing person

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help locating a missing man who was last seen in the Cleveland area. 

Steven James Marlow, 32, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, leaving a "friends" home in Cleveland, according to the LCSO. 

Marlow is 5'10," weighs around 150 lbs and has a big, bold peace sign tattooed on his chest. He was believed to be wearing a black shirt, gray pants and a baseball cap at the time of his disappearance. 

The LCSO asks anyone with any information on Marlow's whereabouts to call 936-336-4500 and reference case number 25-001488. 

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867. All callers remain anonymous, and you may receive a cash reward. 

