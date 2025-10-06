LCSO update on near drowning investigation

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is releasing updated information regarding the ongoing investigation into the incident involving a mother and her three children at a residence located in the 9000 block of FM 1008 in Dayton, Texas. This update is being provided to ensure transparency and to address misinformation currently circulating in the community and on social media.

On September 29, 2025, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female and three juveniles — two girls, ages 15 and 11, and a boy, age 6 — in or near a pond. One child was found unresponsive. Deputies immediately rendered lifesaving aid, and all three children, along with the adult female, were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The adult female has been identified as Jessica Carolina Quintana (Date of Birth: 07/07/1986).

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Ms. Quintana. She is still receiving medical care and remains under medical supervision. This is an active and ongoing investigation being led by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in coordination with the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services.

From the beginning, the safety and well-being of the three children have been the primary focus of this investigation. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure their care, protection, and proper placement through appropriate agencies.

During the course of the investigation, deputies also discovered a domestic cat being kept in unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside the home. The animal was in poor health, and the environment was determined to be unfit for animals or humans. As a result, investigators obtained a warrant for the father, Domingo Quintana (Date of Birth: 05/22/1964), for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals under the Texas Penal Code.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that no stone is being left unturned. Every case investigated by this office is worked thoroughly, not only to pursue an arrest but to build a complete and prosecutable case that supports a conviction.

A large amount of misinformation has been circulated on social media. Many of these claims have been reviewed and found to be inaccurate. The public is urged to rely solely on official statements from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for verified updates.

This case is complex and requires extensive time and resources. While public communication is important, the well-being of the children and the integrity of the investigation remain the top priorities.

Further information will be released as the investigation allows.