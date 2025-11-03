Lighting up Liberty

LIBERTY— Each year during Christmas, the courthouse square glistens with radiant holiday lights, and this year, those lights will be shining brighter.

The city proudly announced its unveiling of a new rendition of its annual holiday celebration, this year coined Lights in Liberty. The former one-day event is now a series of events sprinkled throughout the holiday season.

Each Tuesday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 16, various events will bring to life the downtown Liberty area.

According to a press release from the city, Lights in Liberty will be the first time the city has officially lit the entire Vera Faye Martin Daniel Park and Pavilion, located in the City Hall square.

The first of a series of events kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. with the lighting of City Hall ceremony as over 66,500 lights will fill the square.

The event will feature live music by Drake, Cannon and Collins Families, beginning at 5:30 p.m., as well as face painting by the Liberty High School Honor Society, a Global Geocache Challenge connecting Liberty to holiday seekers around the world, and a local scavenger hunt designed to bring families together as they explore landmarks and hidden treasures throughout the city.

There will be free refreshments for the first 300 people, sponsored by First Liberty Bank. Each week, additional local businesses and organizations will sponsor free food.

There will also be local vendors and food trucks surrounding the park.

“This inaugural lighting event is more than just a flick of a switch—it’s the beginning of a new tradition that brings Liberty together under the glow of holiday lights,” the press release stated.

The series of events will begin at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday, featuring music, food, vendors and community showcases.

Each one will have something new and exciting, whether it’s “HighLIGHTing Local Merchants,” watching “Rays of LIGHT” from the parade, “sharing your LIGHT” through local churches and nonprofits, or “having LIGHT-hearted fun in the snow at Liberty Municipal Library.

For updates and future event details, follow the “Lights in Liberty” Facebook page or visit the event website at lightsinliberty.org.