Local musician set to record live studio album

Songwriters and artists have been selling the world stories that plunge the depths of human emotion throughout history. For local troubadour Zach Aaron Greenland, known professionally as Zach Aaron, it's important to live a life that lends authenticity to these stories and allows him to pour that authenticity into every note. He does so with both the words he writes and his sonorous voice.

Greenland, who hails from Cleveland, has traveled throughout the world to deliver these stories to eager listeners. He's currently gearing up to record his first live studio album in concert at Across the Tracks in Livingston.

"I've been playing there for a long time and I'm comfortable there," said Greenland, acknowledging that the venue is the perfect stage for him to share his songs, along with the things and people that inspired them.

"My songs are personal and are about a little bit of everything," said Greenland. "I write songs about people that I see. I've always been an observer of people, so I like to write songs from different perspectives, along with my own."

Greenland first picked up a guitar at the age of 18 after a co-worker taught him a few tricks. He quickly became enamored with the instrument and the challenge of learning, which led to a desire to eventually take the stage.

He worked to perfect his skills while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Since then, he has continued to take on experiences that allow him to grow as both an individual and an artist. Odd jobs and work in the oilfield allowed him to pay for his first two albums, Find My Soul from 2014 and Murder of Crows from 2017.

While he doesn't believe his music adheres to any one specific genre, he was initially inspired by the lyrically driven music of artists like Townes Van Zandt, Pat Green and Guy Clark.

He followed his first two albums with Fill Dirt Wanted in 2020 and This Lovely War in 2023.

He is able to draw from his experience as a saddle bronc rider on the Texas rodeo circuit and his work as a horseshoe farrier, which allows him the freedom to travel while playing his music, as well as the money needed to do so.

"I've been trying to tour more over these last eight years," said Greenland, adding that he crossed the entire country over the summer.

He's also toured venues throughout Europe, allowing him to share his unique perspectives with a broader range of listeners.

"It's wild just to know that people are actually listening to your lyrics. I'm very lucky to legitimately love what I'm doing," said Greenland, and while he acknowledges that he still gets nervous before taking the stage and sharing so much of himself, he refuses to let that fear hold him back.

Greenland is now looking to the future and how he can further evolve as an artist. His upcoming concert at Across the Tracks will serve as both a return to the hometown crowd and a live album recording.

"I have fans that have been around since the beginning and I want them and the people in my life to see how I've grown," said Greenland.

For more information on Zach Aaron, his upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets, visit zachaaronmusic.com. The live album recording and upcoming concert, which will be held over two nights, will be held at Across the Tracks in Livingston on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.