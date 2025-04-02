LPD mental health call ends in death

LIBERTY – A mental health call over the weekend ended in the death of an individual and now the incident is under investigation.

The city of Liberty released a statement acknowledging an incident on Sunday, March 30, where the Liberty Police Department responded to a mental health call.

According to the statement, the incident ended in a shooting death.

“While this incident is not an officer-involved shooting, we have requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the situation,” the statement reads.

According to the city, life-saving efforts were made, but the individual died.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being made available.

The incident is believed to be connected to a post made on Facebook by the Texas Municipal Police Association on Monday, March 31, where officials with that organization responded to a “critical incident” in Liberty.

According to their post, no officers were injured.

“TMPA remains committed to supporting our members in the moments that matter most,” the post reads.

TMPA represents law enforcement officers across the state of Texas.