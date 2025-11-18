Paxton to appeal redistricting ruling to Supreme Court

Attorney General Ken Paxton will file an appeal with the Supreme Court of the United States and ask for a stay of an order of a three-judge district court that has temporarily blocked Texas’s new map for congressional districts from implementation.

“The radical left is once again trying to undermine the will of the people. The Big Beautiful Map was entirely legal and passed for partisan purposes to better represent the political affiliations of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “For years, Democrats have engaged in partisan redistricting intended to eliminate Republican representation. Democratic states across the country, from California to Illinois to New York, have systematically reduced representation of Republican voters in their congressional delegations. But when Republicans respond in kind, Democrats rely on false accusations of racism to secure a partisan advantage. I will be appealing this decision to the Supreme Court of the United States, and I fully expect the Court to uphold Texas’s sovereign right to engage in partisan redistricting.”

The new map was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Abbott in August, despite attempts by House Democrats to block the process by breaking quorum. Attorney General Paxton will continue to defend Texas’s Big Beautiful Map and the legitimate political considerations that warranted Texas’s redistricting efforts.