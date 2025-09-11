Suspected Colony Ridge sports bar shooter added to Texas Most Wanted

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano – a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras – to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List after a shooting in Liberty Co. over the weekend that left two dead and four injured. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, 32, from Honduras, is wanted for murder in connection to his alleged involvement in the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2025, at a bar in Colony Ridge, Texas. Deputies from the Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene where they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A total of six victims were found – two ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Aguilar Cantillano’s criminal history in Texas dates back to 2016 and includes an arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and multiple arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Aguilar Cantillano is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is known to have ties to Liberty and Harris counties, including the cities of Colony Ridge and Houston. More information about Aguilar Cantillano or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 49 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 18 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal immigrants – with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.