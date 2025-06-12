Task force arrives ahead of potential flood emergencies

LIBERTY— Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Task Force 1 has touched down in Liberty County, more specifically, the Jack Hartel building, as they prepare to assist the county with any flooding issues that may arise.

TEEX Task Force Leader Mike Frick explained that rain from the north has increased water levels in the nearby area and recent local rains have not helped the conditions.

“We’re here for as long as somebody says we need to stay here,” Frick said.

The TDEM Region 4 coordinator requested boats in the area due to current weather conditions, which is why Task Force 1 is here, according to Frick.

Frick said his team is a Type 3 task force, which labels the team’s size and capabilities.

The force comprises 45 members, including firefighters, structural engineers, doctors, paramedics, and more, along with two K-9s trained to help locate people who are possibly trapped.

“We’re a self-sufficient team for about 72 hours,” Frick said.

Additionally, the crew brought in multiple vehicles, hauling collapsed structure rescue gear, and six boats for water rescues. They are also prepared for tornadoes and other hazards as needed.

“We’re here to support and assist the local fire departments anywhere here in the county,” Frick said, adding that he has been in touch with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department as well.

TEEX headquarters are in College Station, and members of the task force are primarily comprised of fire department personnel from around the state, primarily within Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas areas. Task force members are mostly comprised of volunteers.