Update on Liberty County drowning investigation

The investigation into the events of this incident is ongoing, along with finding the actual motive. Below is an update as to the status of the investigation currently.

The children:

All three of the children have been medically released and are waiting to be discharged from the hospital. Upon release from the hospital the children will be in custody of Child Protective Services. It is unknown the date and time that the children will be released from the hospital.

Mother:

Jessica Quintana – 39 years of age

The status of the mother has been changed from Critical to good. She remains in the hospital under doctor’s care.

Father:

Domingo Quintana

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office initiated an arrest on Domingo early Tuesday morning for an unrelated charge. He was still in the Liberty County Jail earlier today, however, was expected to bond out sometime this afternoon.

Investigators continue working with the District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers on this case. At this time no charges have been filed.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Baytown Police Department dive team, and Harris County Sheriff dives teams for assisting with searching the pond for potential evidence. Bridgehaven Child Advocacy Center, CPS, and the Staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown.

Updates will follow as warranted.