Young business owner called to give back after tragedy

Texas has been rocked by countless stories of tragedy following the devastation on the Guadalupe River last weekend, and now communities are rallying in support, including a young business owner.

Anna Barrier, who recently graduated from Hardin High School, is the owner of Glimpse of Grace Boutique. Following the tragedy, she felt a calling to do something to help and show support for a local family shattered by the floods.

"I immediately felt called to do something. I prayed about it, and God placed it on my heart to use my business for good. I quickly started designing shirts with strong, meaningful messages," Barrier said.

Those shirts are now available for preorder, and 100% of the profits will go to the Burgess family.

The designs include "TX Strong," "Pray for Texas," and "Texas Strong," which provides scripture from Isaiah 43:2, "When you go through deep waters, I will be with you." The cost of the shirts is $20.

"I wanted these shirts to speak life, strength, and faith—to let people know that even in heartbreak, they are not alone. God gave me the strength to open my boutique, but even more, He gave me the opportunity to give back," Barrier said.

Barrier said that Julia Anderson Burgess had a profound impact on her brother's life as one of his teachers, leaving a lasting impression on him.

"I didn't know every member of the family personally, but in a close-knit town like ours, loss hits everyone," Barrier said. "We feel it as a community. That's why I wanted to step up and help in any way I could to remind the Burgess family that they are surrounded by love, prayer, and support."

Barrier has already received several orders and hopes that the community will help raise some funds that can genuinely help out, especially for Jenna Burgess, who is going through so much upheaval.

"I've never met her, but I don't have to. God calls us to love one another—and that's exactly what I'm trying to do. All of the profit goes directly to the family, and Jenna, I pray each shirt carries comfort and hope with it," Barrier said.

To order visit https://www.facebook.com/annagraceprep.

