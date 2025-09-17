Dayton Sports Hall of Fame to induct newest class

DAYTON– In recent years, some of the best athletes in Dayton and Colbert high school's history have been inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame, and a new slate will take their place in the hall this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m., the organization will be holding its annual fall induction.

Athletes, successful varsity teams, and outstanding Bronco fans throughout the years have been nominated.

Once nominated and an application is submitted, directors evaluate several criteria, including the candidate's high school athletic career, their post-high school athletic career, the impact on sports and their character.

The following athletes, team, and boosters will be inducted at the DHS Performing Arts Center this fall:

Michael Asbill, Brian Clark, David Godfrey, Jolee Kennard, Lloyd Ligons, Kharylake Martin, Chance McCormack, Kristen Reno, Mike Ripkowski, Andrew Walker, Ryan Williams and Jeremy Winters. These gifted athletes will be individually honored.

The unbeaten 1978 Girls' Track Team, who were district champions and sent numerous members to the regional and state meets, will also be recognized. Coach Louie Johnson coached these speedy athletes in the spring of 1978 track season.

This board will honor two separate Boosters. First is the husband and wife, Eddie and Dorothy Goulder. They were longtime and active supporters of the Broncos.

The second Booster to be recognized will be Wendell Neal. Neal spent his high school years in sports training and went on to become a leader in the sports world at the college level of his career until his recent retirement.

On Friday night, Sept. 26, these athletes, team and boosters will be recognized during pregame activities. Then on Saturday, Sept. 27, the actual induction will be held. Everyone is welcome to attend and admission is free. We hope you can all join us for this special ceremony.