FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT: A look at Hardin vs Hitchcock

The Class 3A Division I Area Playoffs are upon us, and the state-ranked Hardin Hornets are still alive and kicking, as they push forward in what is the biggest season in school history.

By now, you know the Hornets have won the 10-3A District Championship, going undefeated in the process, which, of course, is the first time in the program's history. Couple that with last week's 36-14 Bi-District round victory over Crockett, and the hits just keep coming.

Now, the tensions are rising, and yes, the competition is intensifying in the area round of play, which will see the Hornets take on the Hitchcock Bulldogs (7-4) this Friday night at LaPorte's Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m.

The game will feature some hard-nosed football, as the Bulldogs have seen steady success in recent years, and they will come to play against the Hornets.

They come into the contest scoring just under 32 points per game, while the Hornets are only giving up 12 points per game.

Last Thursday night, the Bulldogs were led by Cam'ron Taylor, who rushed for 219 yards on 28 carries, with a pair of scores against Little River Academy.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldog defense is not too shabby themselves, holding opponents to just over 16 ppg, while Hardin is scoring 42.6 a game.

That Hornet offense is led by a formidable backfield that consists of seniors Trevor Jones and Javion Watley, along with sophomore quarterback Kolten Bishop. The three-headed monster can move the ball on most defenses, and they will need their big line to lead them against a tough Hitchcock defense.

"These Bulldogs are real bulldogs," Head Coach Chad Taylor said after the Hornets win on Friday night.

Taylor and his staff were on hand for Hitchcock's 20-7 win over Little River-Academy on Thursday night, and the Hornets' leader made no bones about it; Hitchcock will be a tough opponent.

Their defense forced five turnovers against the Bumblebees.

"They definitely look the part. They've got good size and good speed, but we've got to do what we do and see how well they like that," Taylor said.

The winner will play after Thanksgiving, something Hardin has never done, and this season, the blue and gold continue to show they like making history.

If the Hornets execute their game plan, they should be heading to the third round to face the Yoakum/ Fairfield winner next week.