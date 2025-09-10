Young athlete strives for unique opportunity

A young local athlete is in the running for Youth Athlete of the Year, which could give him the chance to be featured in Sports Illustrated magazine.

Currently in fifth place in the quarterfinals, Bryce Deblanc, 10, is competing against many young athletes across the nation who are hoping to win the contest.

Deblanc said he hopes he wins, but if he doesn't, he wishes the best for whoever does.

If he wins the finals, Deblanc could be featured in the magazine in a 3BRAND ad and receive a $25,000 scholarship.

"He has been playing football and basketball since he could walk," said Tonya Ross, Deblanc's godmother, adding that he loves each sport equally.

Ross said Deblanc was named MVP in both sports since he began playing in 2019, and the young athlete has dreams of playing in the NFL or NBA.

Deblanc said his favorite NFL team is the Houston Texans, and his favorite NBA team is the Houston Rockets. His favorite player is Jalen Ramsey, a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deblanc plays football for the Hardin Hornets youth football and basketball for the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats Little Dribblers.

Deblanc said he loves everything about football, and for basketball, he loves shooting.

Deblanc's favorite position is running back and point guard, and Deblanc said he likes point guard because he likes to give the ball to his teammates.

In addition to running back, Deblanc also plays quarterback and wide receiver on offense and safety and cornerback on defense.

"He is very competitive and gets upset if he doesn't play his best," Ross said. "He pushes himself to be the best he can be."

In the competition's questionnaire, Deblanc explained his determination on and off the field, stating he watches film to see where he can improve.

Deblanc currently lives with his godparents, Ross and her husband, Jerry, and his mother, Jeterica Walker, supports him as he excels in any sport he tries. He is in fifth grade at Hull-Daisetta Elementary School.

"He has a village behind him which has gotten him this far, but now we need the community's help to get to the finish line and a step closer to a young boy's dream," Ross said.

Deblanc's next football game is against Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1:30 p.m.

Organized by Colossal, 3BRAND works with Sports Illustrated to hold the contest. The contest also benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research and Why Not You Foundation.

To vote for Deblanc, visit https://athleteoftheyear.org/2025/bryce-d053.

To learn more about the contest or the nonprofits, visit athleteoftheyear.org