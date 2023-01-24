Cleveland Rocks the 80s

CLEVELAND – Hairstyles were big, colors were bright, and spirits were high as the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce headed back to the 1980s.

Members of the chamber made it out to the 2023 Awards Banquet last Friday night while enjoying fun retro 80s music and nostalgia galore. The event was sponsored by Emergency Hospital Systems and featured food from LaCosta Seafood & Bar.

Tasha Childress presented the awards for the evening.

The night’s big winners were Regina Vollmer as Ambassador of the Year, Chamber Vice President and COO Victoria Good, receiving the honor of the “Alfred G. Anderson” Citizen of the Year Award, and the “Jean Noble McAdams” Volunteer of the Year Award went to Heaven’s Army Home of Amazing Grace.

The 2021 Business of the Year Award went to Whataburger. Trinity River Food Bank was honored as the Non-Profit of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Brian Garcia was awarded the Chairman’s Choice Award.

This year the chamber awarded three new community business awards, with Best New Business going to Honey Bee Coffee, Best Customer Service awarded to Sinful Southern Grace, and Easy Street Florist taking home the prize for Best Storefront.

Outgoing Directors Mike Cook, Lynette Jackson, and Aaron Weddington were honored for their service to the chamber.

New Chamber President Camille Landry delivered remarks, thanked Vollmer for all her hard work as past president, and saluted her for stepping up to fill that role last year. Finally, she channeled her best Prince and celebrated everyone for being part of the chamber.

There was a special musical number by the ladies from Heaven’s Army as they rocked out to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

The presenting sponsor was Emergency Hospital Systems, LLC. Gold Sponsors were Entergy Texas, Inc., Martin Auto Group, and Naskila Gaming. The Silver Sponsors were HCA Houston Healthcare and BNSF Railway. Bronze Sponsors were Austin Bank, Fullscope Pest Control, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Lone Star College–Kingwood, Stephen & Phyllis McCanless, McWilliams & Son Heating Cooling Plumbing, Postcards Magazine, Whataburger and Woodforest National Bank. The supporting sponsor was SaRi’s Creations.

The Texas Size Selfie Sponsor was McWilliams & Son. Sponsors for the Heads or Tails BBQ Package were Walmart, Buster Brown Propane, and Regina Vollmer/ Covenant Realty Group.

DJ David Martin provided music.

The Greater Cleveland Chamber thanks everyone for their continued support, and for more information on being a part of the chamber, you can visit them online at clevelandtxchamber.com or call 281-592-8786.