Wendy’s to hold grand opening Friday in Dayton

DAYTON – Anyone that has been waiting to grab a Frosty at the newest Wendy’s location is in luck as the new fast-food franchise opens Friday at 10 am.

The new location at 502 US HWY 90 will hold a Grand Opening Celebration from 10 am – 2 pm with plenty of giveaways, games, and food for everyone.

The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

“Please attend or send a representative to support Wendy’s and the Chamber. Ribbon Cuttings are great exposure for your business and a great networking opportunity. A new member’s ribbon cutting is an exciting time for them and is their first event as a member of the Dayton business community. Let’s show them how strong our business community is,” said Chamber Directors Staci Wise and Norma Stephens.

This will be the 406th location for franchisee HAZA Foods.