Financial fraud scheme leads to arrests

MONT BELVIEU — An investigation into several fraud cases has led authorities to uncover a scheme that spanned the area, leading to several arrests.

That investigation began in June after victims reported that money had been stolen from their bank accounts via unauthorized wire transaction, according to the MBPD.

During the subsequent investigation, 35 victims were identified in Mont Belvieu, Baytown, Chambers County, Liberty County and Houston for a current figure of $360,000, but that total could be as high as $600,000.

The scope of the investigation of several regional agencies dubbed “OPERATION CASH BACK” identified four individuals as the prime suspects, alleged to have recruited others to orchestrate the activities through cooperation.

“The scheme involved suspects who obtained victims stolen financial data then used various online messaging apps to recruit other lower-level individual participants who allowed their legitimate bank accounts to be used to funnel stolen funds through,” said MBPD Chief Jimmy Ellison.

Those four suspects are Gregory Wayne Edwards III, 23, Doc Leon Frank, 25, Jayson Vershawn Gipson, 20, and Lajewl Simon McGilbray, 21, all of Baytown, who were all arrested and booked in the Chambers County Jail on charges of money laundering, engaging in organized crime, and breach of computer security.

Several other arrests have been made in connection to the alleged scheme across Southeast Texas, Georgia, and Illinois.

40 separate search warrants were issued for electronic devices and data, while search warrants were executed at two Baytown and McNair residences.

According to information from the MBPD, those search warrants also uncovered $10,000 in cash, illegal drugs and controlled substances in the position of the suspects. Multiple bank accounts have also been frozen as the case unfolds.

“Financial crimes like these are becoming far too common and growing more complex. This multi-agency investigation serves as a testament to tenacious detective work and our invaluable local, state, and federal partnerships that help bring justice to victims of these types of crimes,” Ellison said.

The multi-agency investigation included MBPD-CID, Baytown PD, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Chambers County District Attorney’s Office, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, Galveston PD, Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

“We especially appreciate the partnership with Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck Henry and her staff for helping send the message that if you victimize someone in Chambers County, you will answer for it,” said Ellison.