Texas Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 9-11, Marks 25th Year

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11. This will be the 25th year of Texas’ oldest sales tax holiday.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $ 8 on every $ 100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“For a quarter of a century, Texans have saved more than $1.8 billion on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens in preparation for the back-to-school bell,” said Hegar of the sales tax holiday weekend, an annual event since 1999. “As the father of three, I know firsthand how these expenses add up over the years, and this weekend is the perfect time for folks to save some of their hard- earned cash on items they need.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $143.4 million in state and local sales tax during this year’s sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free in person or by any other means including over the internet, by telephone, or by mail. Purchases are exempt when either: the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.