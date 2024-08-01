TRA continues repairs on stilling basin at dam

The Trinity River Authority continues work on the stilling basin below the spillway at Lake Livingston Dam. Recent heavy summer rains delayed progress since most spillway gates were needed to manage high-water flows.

With water levels now under control, repairs are continuing. The work involves adding large amounts of rock and concrete to fix areas damaged by heavy spring rains.

There has been no leakage from the dam or spillway. The focus of the repairs is to address erosion right below the spillway.

The Authority, its contractors, and consultants use drones for essential tasks such as surveying, monitoring the dam, repairs, and managing materials. To ensure safety around the site, the Authority requested a Temporary Flight Restricted (TFR) area, reinforcing existing flight restrictions over critical infrastructure.

The current water level of Lake Livingston is 131.28 feet, with a release rate of 8,150 cubic feet per second. For further updates, follow TRA on social media or visit our website, www.trinityra.org.