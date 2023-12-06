LDRMC hosting Holiday Health Fair

LIBERTY — Organizers with Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center are gearing up for the holidays by giving the gift of health and valuable life information and programs available to the entire community.

LDRMC is hosting a Holiday Health Fair featuring 30 booths at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We’re very excited to host this event to help connect the community with services available for them,” said Larry MacNeil, community and partnership liaison for Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center.

The event will host several first responder vendors, such as the Dayton Police Department, along with representatives from various social programs, including representatives from the Veterans Administration.

If the weather permits, a helicopter used for medical transportation will be on-site for the community to interact with, along with other emergency response vehicles.

“We want people to keep their healthcare local,” said MacNeil. “People don’t have to drive far distances to receive healthcare services when they have that in the community.”

Vendors include the Dayton Police Department, Horizons Hospice, Tri-County Behavioral Services, Capstone Wellness, Angels Care Home Health, PAM Health Rehabilitation, SETRAC, Rave Financial, Sirion Companion Care/Nursing and Beyond, Department of State Health Services, Liberty County Hospital District 1, Liberty Fire Department, Primera Wellness, Spirit of Sharing, Harbor Hospice, Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, Omnix Healthcare, Liberty County Indigent Healthcare, Allegiance Ambulance, Fregia Insurance, Methodist Hospital, Smile Club of Dayton, Fairy’s Landing/Marshall Family Practice LLC, Live Long Plant Strong, and Liberty County Hazmat.

Event sponsors include Encompass Health, The Health Fix Store, Health Center of Southeast Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare, and Bluebonnet News, while The Vindicator is sponsoring Santa Claus.

LDRMC provides various healthcare services, such as 24/7 patient care, with an MD on duty at all times, and multiple patient services, such as therapy, rehabilitation, clinics, and dietary services.