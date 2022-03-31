TxDOT meeting tonight in Dayton

The TxDOT Beaumont District will host a virtual public meeting with an in-person option to gather input on the proposed US 90 at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) project located in Dayton, Liberty County, Texas.

US 90 facilitates travel between Liberty County and northeast Harris County. The purpose of the project is to enhance safety and improve mobility by eliminating the at-grade crossing of US 90 and the Union Pacific Railroad.

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation including both audio and visual components. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the virtual public meeting, review hard copies of project materials, and ask questions of TxDOT staff.

All interested community members are invited to attend this public meeting. The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. Persons with special communication or accommodation needs, or who require an interpreter, are encouraged to contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Sarah Dupre at (409) 898-5745. Requests should be made at least three days before the event. For more information or if you do not have internet access, call (409) 898-5732. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate these needs.

The proposed project would extend for approximately one mile along US 90 at UPRR in Dayton. The project would take place within the existing right of way (ROW) ranging from 128 to 131 feet wide on US 90. The proposed project includes adding a bridge over the existing UPRR to meet the purpose of the project. In addition to the grade separation (overpass), the proposed project would also include adding U-turns to provide access as well as safety lighting. No additional right of way would be required.

In-Person Meeting

Thursday, March 31, 2022

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Dayton Community Center

801 S. Cleveland St.

Dayton, TX 77535

Virtual Meeting

Visit www.txdot.gov and search "US 90 UPRR"

The video presentation will be posted by noon, Thursday, March 31