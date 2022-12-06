17th Jingle Bell Ball a joyous success

LIBERTY – Christmas joy was definitely in the air at the 17th Annual Jingle Bell Ball hosted by the Liberty Elks Lodge No. 2019 over the weekend.

The annual event was a huge success as 247 special needs participants and their families came out for the big holiday event.

According to Jennifer Regen, the event was a joyous and festive occasion as Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet everyone, along with other holiday merriment.

Partygoers enjoyed an assortment of food and treats, and everyone received a gift, t-shirt, and trinkets at the event.

Regen said Vernon and Margie Poole started the event and they work tirelessly each year to make it a bigger and better event for everyone.

“It’s a really a cool deal that Margie and Vernon put on every year,” said Regen.

This year, the Liberty lodge received a $4,000 grant from the Grand Lodge, but Regen said that only covers a fraction of the cost and that they definitely need donations each year.

Anyone interested in assisting with the Jingle Bell Ball or making a donation is encouraged to reach out to the Poole Realty Group for more information at 936-334-2678.

Margie Powell Poole organized the event; the coordinator was Tammy Wingfield of Maci Feed, Kenny McGlasson as Santa, Leora Bouillion as Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s main elves were Katy Taylor, Hayli Barrier, Jennifer Flowers, Hayley Etheridge, and Fallon Kay. Kevin Clancy was Frosty the Snowman, and Dave Chesser was The Grinch.

Hec Etheridge and Mark Davis provided music; others that helped were Staci Baldwin as Gift wrapper and Elf; Vernon Poole provided food and drinks; Megan Dubois of Tan Liners provided t-shirts; Firehouse Angels Outreach and ESD No. 2 handled parking and traffic.

Regen also wanted to give a special thank you to the Hardin Young Farmers, Hardin FFA, Hardin High School Cheerleaders, Liberty Prancers, and the 2022 Miss TVE Rodeo, Taryn Ragsdale.