American Legion to honor veterans this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and each year, the American Legion Dayton Memorial Post 512 goes the extra mile to recognize the sacrifice and service of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

This year, they will again work to honor those who have served their country by laying a wreath at the graves of local veterans across the area.

“Memorial Day is a day to show reverence and respect to fallen and or deceased United States of America military Veterans. Our promise to ‘Never Forget’ their sacrifice, and to thank them for their service when serving in the US armed forces, is shown by placing the symbol of our country, the Stars and Stripes, at their final resting place,” said Commander Brian Schroeder.

The Dayton Post has placed United States flags at the headstones or Veteran markers at the grave sites of local veterans annually for a number of years.

This year, they are asking the public to join the mission and help place flags across local cemeteries in the area. American Legion members and community volunteers will meet at Post 512 at 2315 Texas 146 South in Dayton on Monday, May 27, at 8 a.m.

Flags will be distributed, and cemeteries will be assigned to participants.

“This event would be a great opportunity for kids and youth groups to participate and show their thanks to our veteran community,” Schroeder said.

For more information and to sign up to participate in the event, call 281-330-2268.